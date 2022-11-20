The Day Hollywood Died

He just woke up. He's in a hospital. He can't move. He can't remember who he is. Memories begin to flood back to him as he regains consciousness. He was part of a heist gone wrong. One of a crew of six asked to steal a briefcase from a secret vault. But that's all he can remember. He will combat the drugs and the pain and the solitude in a desperate effort to remember what happened to him and why. But once he finally reaches the end of his quest for answers he will wish he never began.
View Full Cast >