THE DAY I BECAME A WOMAN

The film is a journey of the director to find an answer behind the trauma that shook her one fine morning at the age of twelve, when she had her first periods. Away from home and her mother on that particular day, she feared for her life, as she didn’t have the slightest clue about what was going on in her body. Her journey within the film extends to the experiences of several women around menstruation, through interactions with her daughter and a few friends. Finally, after thirty years, she confronts her mother.