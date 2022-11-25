The Day I Died

Not Available

A creepy synthesizer score underlines the melodramatic horror of this cautionary mini-drama. It's a "great day for the beach" when our handsome, likable California surfer-blond hero runs into some pals. Unused to alcohol, he gets very high on buddy Joe's vodka (stashed in a 7-Up bottle), leaving him ill-equipped to drive the car he's just brought home. Things get ever more ghoulish as he witnesses the bleak and tearful events that follow his tragic demise. One assumes many a classroom was left either giggling or traumatized (or both) as he screams his final pleas to God as he's being buried. That's edutainment!