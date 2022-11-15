The Day My Father Became a Bush

Not Available

Ten-year-old Toda lives in a bakery with her dad and knows everything there is to know about cakes and pastries. Then, one day, her life is turned upside down: her dad is called away unexpectedly to defend his country. In order to stay safe, Toda has to undertake an adventurous and challenging journey to the neighbouring country where her mother lives. On the way she encounters challenging situations, meets interesting people and finds a special new friend. But will she eventually find her mother?