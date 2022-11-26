The Day Neil Armstrong Walked on the Moon

Not Available

The sun shines brightly at the Hamilton family's Christmas lunch, the only time of year when everyone gets together, now that their four children have grown up and won the world. The grandchildren, who were running around the room and the garden, did not notice the moment when all that apparent harmony was broken, when Michael, 33, mentions that his father Jack, 62, never devoted his time to him when he was a child. . The statement fell like a bomb in his father's lap, turning lunch into a battlefield. Accusations and memories put father and son face to face. The discussion is heated. Cornered, Jack gives in to family pressure and leaves with his son for a trip they should have taken twenty years ago. Together, crossing the vastness of Australian deserts and savannas, they discover how little they know about each other. However, both are sure that something happened between them on the day Neil Armstrong stepped on the moon.