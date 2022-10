Not Available

A mother has lost her child to the most appalling crime – the police are compromised, the private investigator she hired in her desperate search for answers has disappeared. Her only hope for retribution is to contact the man she swore would never be a part of her life. Over a slow-burning 24 hours we pass through the lives of seven lost souls, all damaged and all strangely linked to each other and the terrible events that are about to unfold.