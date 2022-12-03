Not Available

For fans who love The Walking Dead, THE DAY OF THE LIVING DEAD is another great zombie origin story. Set in Hollywood 1957, a time of glitz and glamour, a time of brains and blood. This movie is full of action, suspense, gore and graphic violence. George A. Lazarus is an insurance investigator who disappears during a routine claim. His heartsick fiancee, Bethany, retraces George's steps and discovers that the employees George was investigating also all mysteriously disappeared. Now, as Beverly finds herself in the middle of a zombie apocalypse, this simple insurance fraud case may actually be the beginning of the end of the human race.