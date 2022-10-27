1975

The Day of the Locust

  • Drama
  • Thriller

May 6th, 1975

Paramount

Tod Hackett (William Atherton), a new arrival to Los Angeles and aspiring art director, is trying to make it in Hollywood in the late 1930's. He soon finds himself increasingly infatuated with his mysterious neighbor, Faye (Karen Black), a wanna-be starlet with possibly devious motives of her own. As Tod is drawn deeper into the lurid private lives of studio bosses and film industry people, he gradually becomes desperate to know if Faye - or anyone - in Hollywood is capable of real love.

Cast

Karen BlackFaye Greener
Burgess MeredithHarry Greener
William AthertonTod Hackett
Geraldine PageBig Sister
Richard DysartClaude Estee
Bo HopkinsEarle Shoop

