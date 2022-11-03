The Day that Doesn't Exist

Not Available

Genuinely creepy "date" horror film from Wellson Chin features two stories linked together by wacky cop Dayo Wong. The first story involves Sheila Chan, who loses her fiancee in a car crash. However, he returns...stitched together. The second story is about Bowie Lam, who dies but returns in the body of Anthony Wong. He wants to be with his family again but when he discovers the truth about them and his new life, things change.