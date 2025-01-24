The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

Porky and Daffy, the classic animated odd couple, turn into unlikely heroes when their antics at the local bubble gum factory uncover a secret alien mind control plot. Against all odds, the two are determined to save their town (and the world!)...that is if they don't drive each other crazy in the process.
|Eric Bauza
|Porky Pig / Daffy Duck (voice)
|Candi Milo
|Petunia Pig / Old Lady (voice)
|Peter MacNicol
|The Invader (voice)
|Fred Tatasciore
|Scientist / Farmer Jim (voice)
|Laraine Newman
|Mrs. Grecht (voice)
|Wayne Knight
|Mayor (voice)
