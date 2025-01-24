2025

The Day the Earth Blew Up: A Looney Tunes Movie

  • Animation
  • Comedy
  • Science Fiction

Director

Peter Browngardt

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 24th, 2025

Studio

Warner Bros. Animation

Porky and Daffy, the classic animated odd couple, turn into unlikely heroes when their antics at the local bubble gum factory uncover a secret alien mind control plot. Against all odds, the two are determined to save their town (and the world!)...that is if they don't drive each other crazy in the process.

Cast

Eric BauzaPorky Pig / Daffy Duck (voice)
Candi MiloPetunia Pig / Old Lady (voice)
Peter MacNicolThe Invader (voice)
Fred TatascioreScientist / Farmer Jim (voice)
Laraine NewmanMrs. Grecht (voice)
Wayne KnightMayor (voice)

