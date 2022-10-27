1962

The Day the Earth Caught Fire

  • Science Fiction
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 13th, 1962

Studio

Pax Films

British reporters suspect an international cover-up of a global disaster in progress... and they're right. Hysterical panic has engulfed the world after the United States and the Soviet Union simultaneously detonate nuclear devices and have caused the orbit of the Earth to alter, sending it hurtling towards the sun.

Cast

Leo McKernBill Maguire
Edward JuddPeter Stenning
Michael GoodliffeJacko Jackson the Night Editor
Bernard BradenDavis the News Editor
Reginald BeckwithHarry
Gene AndersonMay

View Full Cast >

Images