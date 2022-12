Not Available

Ten years on, The Day Will and Kate Got Married celebrates that momentous day through the memories of family, friends and insiders who played a part in it, including Kate’s uncle, Gary Goldsmith, speaking exclusively in his first ever TV interview, former Metropolitan Police commander Bob Broadhurst who was in charge of security on the day, royal historian Robert Lacey, plus the dress’s embroider, the cake-maker, choristers and Middleton family friends and neighbours.