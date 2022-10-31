The Days of Morisaki Bookstore (森崎書店の日々)

Not Available

Disappointed by the news that the object of her affection is getting married, Takako quits her job suddenly. She soon receives an offer from her uncle Satoru, who asks for her to come help run his bookstore in Jinbocho; a district of Tokyo with an exceedingly high concentration of book stores, publishing companies, and distribution warehouses. Thus begins her everyday life at Morisaki Bookstore, where she absorbs the unique atmosphere and meets various quirky customers. Takako hadn’t read many novels in her life, but she finds herself being gradually drawn into the world of secondhand books. As summer turns to fall and winter in Jinbocho, Takako experiences personal growth through introspection and her newfound love of books.