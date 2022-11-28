The Days of Noah Part 2: Judgment Hour

Not Available

The physical evidence left behind warns us of another judgment to come, but when? The second film in THE DAYS OF NOAH series, "Judgment Hour," answers this question. Just before the Flood, Noah gave a judgment hour message to the world and likewise, a prophecy foretold at the end of time another message would go forth to the world declaring "the hour of His judgment is come." (Rev 14:6) As the judgment hour message proclaimed by Noah invited the people to find mercy and refuge in the Ark, so too, this judgment hour message for the last generation contains the instructions whereby man might find mercy and refuge in the last Ark before the destruction of the world by fire.