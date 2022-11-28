The Days of Noah Part 3: The Valley of Decision

Not Available

In giving the judgment hour message to the world and calling the people to forsake their false systems of worship and enter the Ark, the multitudes were in the valley of decision. In the third film of THE DAYS OF NOAH series, "The Valley of Decision" explores the parallels between the message of Noah and last messages of mercy and warning to ever be given to man. The prophecies concerning the Antichrist and the mark of the beast will bring the entire world to a crisis point, forcing all to choose whether or not they will enter the refuge of the Ark, just as it was in the days of Noah.