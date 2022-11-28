The Days of Noah Part 4: Ark of Fire

Not Available

The second coming of Christ is the most climactic event of all the prophecies in the Bible and preparing for this event is the keynote of the scriptures, but "our God is a consuming fire." (Heb 12:29) In the presence of God the prophets fell upon their faces exclaiming "the earth is burned at his presence, yea, the world, and all that dwell therein" and "who may abide the day of his coming? and who shall stand when he appeareth?" (Heb. 12:29, Mal 3:2) The prophet Isaiah asked "Who among us shall dwell with the devouring fire? who among us shall dwell with everlasting burnings?" (Isa 33:14) And then Isaiah answers the question and says "he that walketh righteously." (Isa. 33:15) Only the righteous may stand in the presence of Christ when He comes as a consuming fire and the message of Noah will prepare a people for that event, because Noah was "a preacher of righteousness." (2 Pe. 2:5)