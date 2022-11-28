The Days of Noah: The Flood (2019)

Not Available

THE DAYS OF NOAH series investigates the revealing prophetic parallels between the message of Noah and the book of Revelation to uncover as never before, the Truth about the Ark of refuge at the end of time and how to enter into it. These prophecies such as the Antichrist, the Mark of the Beast and others, have left many confused about the events to come, but viewed through the story of Noah and the flood, these end-times events are brought into sharp focus. Discover how the Bible reveals that even today we are living in the very time of which "the days of Noah" were but a symbol, that time is short, God's mercy is pleading with mankind and the door of the Ark is about to close - forever.