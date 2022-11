Not Available

Inspired by a cinematic ploy invented by Spanish film pioneer, Segundo de Chomon in 1907, The Days of the Family Bell was filmed using a camera mounted to the ceiling while the actors lay on a black carpet underneath it. The video refers to the congestion that occurs in every performative action that integrates and constitutes the body. Through dance theatre, wrestling and acrobatics associations, the question of the search for the balance of social structures arises.