Not Available

"Over three years in making, The DC Video features the talents of one of the most dynamic teams in skateboarding. Individually, DC's skaters have a staggering impact on the sport. Now for the first time, their diverse talents come together for DC's first ever skateboarding video. Filmed on location around the world, including Los Angeles, San Francisco, Philadelphia, Vancouver, Europe, and Australia. The DC Video also features the DC Super Ramp and introduces the revolutionary DC Mega Ramp."