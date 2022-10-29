The Dead and the Damned 2

Not Available

From the Director of "The Dead and the Damned", Rene Perez, comes a high octane sequel in a savage land where zombies roam freely - Lieutenant Colonel Sawyer is armed with machine guns, body armor and courage. He is on a mission to give his family a burial at sea. To reach the coast, he must enter a quarantined infected zone and fight through hordes of bloodthirsty zombies. There he encounters a group of survivors including a young woman who is a target of both the male survivors and the ravenous zombies. To protect the last non-infected humans and complete his mission, Colonel Sawyer must face, the Dead, the Damned and the Darkness.