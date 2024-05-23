The Dead Don't Hurt

In the 1860s, fiercely independent French-Canadian Vivienne Le Coudy embarks on a journey with Danish immigrant Holger Olsen, attempting to forge a life together in the dusty town of Elk Flats, Nevada. When Holger decides to go fight for the Union in the burgeoning Civil War, Vivienne must fend for herself, which isn't easy in a town controlled by a corrupt mayor.
|Vicky Krieps
|Vivienne Le Coudy
|Viggo Mortensen
|Holger Olsen
|Solly McLeod
|Weston Jeffries
|Garret Dillahunt
|Alfred Jeffries
|Danny Huston
|Rudolph Schiller
|Colin Morgan
|Lewis Cartwright
