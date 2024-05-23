Not Available

The Dead Don't Hurt

  • Drama
  • Western

Director

Viggo Mortensen

Studio

Talipot Studio

In the 1860s, fiercely independent French-Canadian Vivienne Le Coudy embarks on a journey with Danish immigrant Holger Olsen, attempting to forge a life together in the dusty town of Elk Flats, Nevada. When Holger decides to go fight for the Union in the burgeoning Civil War, Vivienne must fend for herself, which isn't easy in a town controlled by a corrupt mayor.

Cast

Vicky KriepsVivienne Le Coudy
Viggo MortensenHolger Olsen
Solly McLeodWeston Jeffries
Garret DillahuntAlfred Jeffries
Danny HustonRudolph Schiller
Colin MorganLewis Cartwright

