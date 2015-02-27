2015

The Dead Lands

  • Action
  • Adventure

Hongi, a Maori chieftain’s teenage son, must avenge his father’s murder in order to bring peace and honour to the souls of his loved ones after his tribe is slaughtered through an act of treachery. Vastly outnumbered by a band of villains led by Wirepa, Hongi’s only hope is to pass through the feared and forbidden “Dead Lands” and forge an uneasy alliance with a mysterious warrior, a ruthless fighter who has ruled the area for years.

Cast

James RollestonHongi
Lawrence MakoareThe Warrior
Te Kohe TuhakaWirepa
Xavier HoranRangi
Rena Owen

