The Deadbeat Club tells the uplifting, emotional story of Cynthia Shelly, a tortured high-school misfit, who is faced with overwhelming and extraordinary events that transform her life forever. Cynthia decided to throw a talent show at her school to raise money for a man whose family was killed in a house fire. When the town takes no interest in the show, Cynthia and her group of misfit friends refuse to give up and look past the odds to make a difference for one family. Set in a small West Texas town, this inspirational drama is about friendship, acceptance, courage and what it means to be a member of THE DEADBEAT CLUB.