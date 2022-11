Not Available

Lloyd and his partner Earl work overnight in a cemetery where the dead rise from their graves to devour human flesh, or at least try. Lloyd's job duty is to keep the corpses down, which he accomplished by slaughtering them brutally. Earl reluctantly cleans the mess, annoyed by his partner's sloppy work and his lack of respect for the dead. If they can manage to get along, they might get out alive, because this night, all hell's gonna break loose!