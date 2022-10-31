Not Available

Travis Levon (Rickey Bird) is forced to finish a novel from famous author, Simon Woodburn (Robin Steffen) after he suddenly dies, in order to meet a deadline. Gavin Stone (James MacPherson), his callous boss, reminds Travis of the importance of this finale to an epic saga of books. "The Deadlines" will be the highest grossing book in history with pre-sales, and Mr. Stone won't let a petty thing like death stop it from hitting shelves. Once Travis steps into the writer's seat in Woodburn's home, there is no turning back. As he types away at the computer, the twists and turns in the novel write themselves and come to life. Without warning, Travis and his girlfriend Kelly Hughes (Jenna Marie Bowers) are stuck in a world they have no escape from. Writing a way to survive will be harder than he thought. You might make it out of the house, but not out of the story.