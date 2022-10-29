The Deadly Knives

Not Available

Plotting to obtain the Yen family's land, dastardly Japanese plutocrat Omura (Ching Miao) bribes Yen nephew Hsu Chien (Chen Feng Chen) to steal the family seal and land deed. When Hsu Chien is caught in the act, he viciously beats elderly Master Yen to death to cover his actions. Determined to avenge the wrongs committed on his family and his country, young master Yen Tzu Fei (Ling Yun) blazes a knife-throwing path of revenge that leads him to his love Yue Hua's (Ching Li) father, who has corrupt connections with the Japanese