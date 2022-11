Not Available

Real-life pop stars Charlene Choi and Gillian Chung star in a ghastly (and funny) tale about eight siblings who share the same father but have different mothers. The group gathers at their late father's mansion to discuss his will, but just after they arrive, strange occurrences scare the bejesus out of them. Add to that the crazy rules their father mandated they follow to receive their fortunes, and the children may never leave alive!