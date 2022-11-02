Not Available

Alvin "Street Smarts" Axoltl (Peter Occipinti) and his cronies Boris " Dr. Weird" Cowznofsky (writer/director Neil Ayers) and Chuck "Brain Damage" Potrzebie ("Big" Al Boyd) are The Death Lords, grimy hawg jockeys who describe themselves as "the meanest motherfuckers on the planet." In truth, they're barely competent, even by biker gang standards, spending their days beating up little girls and trying to dissuade bespectacled, scooter-riding Harvey (Tom Nursell) from his dream of joining their not-so-vicious ranks.