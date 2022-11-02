Not Available

The Death Lords

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Alvin "Street Smarts" Axoltl (Peter Occipinti) and his cronies Boris " Dr. Weird" Cowznofsky (writer/director Neil Ayers) and Chuck "Brain Damage" Potrzebie ("Big" Al Boyd) are The Death Lords, grimy hawg jockeys who describe themselves as "the meanest motherfuckers on the planet." In truth, they're barely competent, even by biker gang standards, spending their days beating up little girls and trying to dissuade bespectacled, scooter-riding Harvey (Tom Nursell) from his dream of joining their not-so-vicious ranks.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images