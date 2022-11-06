Not Available

The Death of Yugoslavia is a BBC documentary mini-series first broadcast in 1995, and is also the name of a book written by Allan Little and Laura Silber that accompanies the series. It covers the collapse of Yugoslavia and the subsequent wars that followed. It is notable in its combination of never-before-seen archive footage interspersed with interviews of most of the main players in the conflict, including Slobodan Milošević, Radovan Karadžić, Franjo Tuđman and Alija Izetbegović.