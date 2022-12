Not Available

Mo Xiaoyan is diagnosed with a rare disease during a medical checkup and learns through investigation that Lin Feng is a match for her. Will Lin Feng be able to agree to this seemingly nonsensical request with Mo Xiaoyan's constant contact? On the other hand, Mo Xiaoyan's male best friend has developed a crush on Lin Feng's sister, but has never been impressed by her, will the two lovebirds be able to get together in the end?