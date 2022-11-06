Not Available

The Decalogue

  • Drama

This is a series of ten shorts created for Polish Television, with plots loosely based upon the Ten Commandments, directed by Krzysztof Kieślowski. Two of these, Dekalog 5 and 6, are shorter cuts from the feature-length films--Krotki film o zabijaniu (A Short Film About Killing) and Krotki film o milosci (A Short Film About Love), respectively. They deal with the emotional turmoil suffered by humanity, when instinctual acts and societal morality conflict.

Cast

Olgierd Łukaszewicz
Olaf Lubaszenko
Aleksander Bardini
Daniel Olbrychski

