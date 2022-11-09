The Deception

Not Available

Composed of two intertwining stories, one a gay coming-of-age story of a teenager nicknamed "Chip" and his first love; the second, that same character twenty years later. Now called Christopher and in the closet, he wants a life in politics, and is about to run for the Maryland Senate with the help of his fiancée's family - one of the most politically connected in Washington. But when Chris' first love resurfaces in his life, a man who reignites a passion in him, Chris' carefully constructed world threatens to crumble around him.