The Decision of Riley

Born with a female body, Riley has always been confused about her gender identity. One day, she discovers a simple way to interchange her biological gender. Physicists demonstrated the 7 colours of rainbow are actually sections of wavelengths on a continuous spectrum. Psychologists developed the Kinsey Scale to indicate our sexual orientations with 7 different ratings. However, gender is defined as two sides of a coin with so many people living in between, in dark, and in confusion.