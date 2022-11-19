The Decline: Lost Across America

Not Available

Sports & Fitness, Water Sports, Surfing & Boardsports - The second installment of the Lost Across America series covering the United States and its most noteworthy surf spots profiles a lineup of talented athletes who've managed to stay on the cultural fringe. Featured surfers in California, New York, Hawaii and the Outer Banks include Aaron Cormican, John Robertson, Cory and Shea, Flip Bellinzoni, Randall, Dean Randazzo, Dustin Ray, Col. Volland, Justin Matteson and Majica the surfing dog.