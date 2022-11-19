The Decline of Surfing Civilization by Lost

Not Available

Lost has got a following. Doesnt matter whether you support it or not. Theyd probably like it better if you didnt. They may not be fooled by the emperors new clothes, but as long as theyre tearing down surfings sacred cows, they might as well be putting together sick surf footage from all over the country. Watch this video and realize what the U.S. has to offer in terms of size, variety and completely unique waves that locals all over the country call home. DVD has another videos worth of footage! In addition to the surf, there is some "Jackass"-esque stuntman style video ..... but not too much to draw your attention away from the constantly changing surf conditions. The high energy soundtrack is a blend of mostly old school and new school punk-influenced music. A must have. DVD BONUS: 7 bonus sections on the DVD version ...over two hours of footage! 120+ min. 2001