The Deep Below

Will Taylor has nightmares. He dreams of watching his father and aunt being murdered when he was only four years old. Will lives with his troubled uncle Joe Mitchell because his mother remains catatonic from the attack. Joe, who has his own problems with his girlfriend Sarah, has raised Will since the bank robbery that killed his wife and brother-in-law. Back in 1990 the whole town of Canyon Hills had to be moved because a new dam was built to prevent chronic flooding. The original town is now at the bottom of the lake. Will finds out that the stolen bank money was never found and begins diving to recover it and his past. Enter Carl Bennett, the bank robber turned murderer. Just released from prison, he is heading for Canyon Hills to recover the money he left behind. Who will get to it first?