The Deep End

With her husband perpetually away at work, a mother raises her children virtually alone. Her teenage son is testing the waters of the adult world, and early one morning she wakes to find the dead body of his gay lover on the beach of their rural lakeside home. What would you do? What is rational and what do you do to protect your child? How far do you go and when do you stop?
|Tilda Swinton
|Margaret Hall
|Goran Visnjic
|Alek Spera
|Jonathan Tucker
|Beau Hall
|Josh Lucas
|Darby Reese
|Peter Donat
|Jack Hall
|Raymond J. Barry
|Carlie Nagel
