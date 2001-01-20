2001

The Deep End

  • Crime
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 20th, 2001

Studio

i5 Films

With her husband perpetually away at work, a mother raises her children virtually alone. Her teenage son is testing the waters of the adult world, and early one morning she wakes to find the dead body of his gay lover on the beach of their rural lakeside home. What would you do? What is rational and what do you do to protect your child? How far do you go and when do you stop?

Cast

Tilda SwintonMargaret Hall
Goran VisnjicAlek Spera
Jonathan TuckerBeau Hall
Josh LucasDarby Reese
Peter DonatJack Hall
Raymond J. BarryCarlie Nagel

