Not Available

Tina and Ben are a couple of young YouTubers specializing in underwater exploration videos. While diving in a remote French lake, they discover a house submerged in the deep waters. What was initially a unique finding soon turns into a nightmare when they realize the house was the scene of atrocious crimes. Trapped, with their oxygen reserves falling dangerously, Tina and Ben realize the worst is yet to come: they are not alone in the house.