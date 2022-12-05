The Deer In Me

Not Available

Asuka, a new actress who lives in Tokyo visits Aka island in Okinawa, the southern islands of Japan. Junior high-school student Takeshi, the son of the owner of a guest house, is to show her around with his heart pounding. He can’t imagine himself talking to someone like her who he only sees on a screen. When she walks around, she happens to see a Black sika Deer. Since she heard the legend about Black sika Deer from Takeshi’s father previously, it raises painful memories and accusing voices from her workmate come up to her mind, she gets depressed. Through the day-to-day life on the island with Takeshi, her mood gradually gets changed.