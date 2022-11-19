Not Available

Computer engineer Takashi notices that a microchip is protruding fro his head. He contacts a notorious hacker for help. Meanwhile, Takashi's world is turning upside down. He's robbed at knifepoint & then chased through the crowded Tokyo streets by a giant. Or maybe not. Perhaps the microchip is only making him think these things are happening. Soon he realizes there's a connection between all the bizarre traumas and a girl named Masami. Seemingly, all his troubles started when she visited his repair shop and asked him to fix her cd rom-unit. Eventually Takashi finds himself psychically linked to the girl. As it turns out, they are secret government-made humanoids, programmed to live undetected within society an then - when the need should arise - they are activated as professional fighters; The action of the movie itself plays like the Defender arcade game.