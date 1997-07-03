1997

The Definite Maybe

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 3rd, 1997

Studio

The Definite Maybe LLC

When 25-year-old New Yorker Eric Traber gets fired from his job and kicked out of his apartment, he fears the worst. But his best friend, Ziggy, shows up A.W.O.L. from the Peace Corps and leads him out to the swank Hamptons for Easter weekend in search of betterment and understanding. Once there, they confront the adult roles of life for the first time; fraud, attempted murder, two-faced disloyalty and well-catered cocktail parties!

Cast

Josh LucasEric Traber
Jeffrey BuehlZiggy Sinclair
Claudia RocafortSasha Rollins
Teri GarrDionne Waters
Roy ScheiderEddie Jacobson
Al FrankenVagabond

