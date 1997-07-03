The Definite Maybe

1997

When 25-year-old New Yorker Eric Traber gets fired from his job and kicked out of his apartment, he fears the worst. But his best friend, Ziggy, shows up A.W.O.L. from the Peace Corps and leads him out to the swank Hamptons for Easter weekend in search of betterment and understanding. Once there, they confront the adult roles of life for the first time; fraud, attempted murder, two-faced disloyalty and well-catered cocktail parties!