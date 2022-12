Not Available

The Jewish ex-officer Alfred Dreyfus's degradation. He stands in a military quadrant and the Adjutant proceeds to tear off his medals; Dreyfus is compelled to pass in front of the troops in disgrace. Star Film catalog #216, this is part of Melies's Dreyfus Affair film series and is the second installment. It is one of two installments that has either been destroyed or never restored, and is thus not currently available to the public.