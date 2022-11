Not Available

The Dells -- a rhythm and blues act that has showcased the same lineup of singers since the 1960s -- deliver a memorable live concert in New York City in 2006 honoring their classic R&B sound. A set list of favorites includes "Oh, What a Night," "Stay in My Corner" and "A Heart Is a House for Love," a song released as part of the soundtrack for The Five Heartbeats, a 1991 film based loosely on the group's experiences.