A young blind sculptress has a brother who is a criminal. He is killed on the order of his boss by a hit man at her house while she is upstairs. She hears the noise and comes down but can't see the killer. He leaves her alive as she would never be able to identify him later. However when his boss finds out he tells him to go back and finish her off. He decides to join up with her and they flee the mob who follows them.