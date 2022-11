Not Available

A band of marauders are burning the property of ranchers in Slocum Valley. Dane Gordon, Percival Wade's silent partner, poses as an ex-convict, joins the gang, and falls in love with Goldie Fleming, stenographer to Bat Jackson, the brains of the gang. He learns that the raids are conducted for the purpose of depreciating the properties so that they can be purchased for a song. The gang learns Dane's real identity and plots to blow him up.