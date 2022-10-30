The Demon in the Mountain

Not Available

A young couple and their friends are climbing a snowy mountain. Unexpectedly, the weather conditions turned hazardous. The boy (Ron) leaves his girlfriend (Stephy) to wait at the campsite and keeps climbing with the others. Seven days later, the rest of the climbers come back except for Ron. They tell Stephy that there was an avalanche on the first day, and her boyfriend did not make it back alive. Hopefully he will come in a form of spirit to find her at the campsite. In the midnight, Ron covered in blood appears in front of her. He reveals that during the first day, there was an avalanche, and everyone was killed except for him. Human or ghost? Who should Stephy believe?