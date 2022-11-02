Not Available

The Demons Among Us is a dark and creepy horror set in rural Victoria, Australia on the eve of Christmas in the small isolated town of Miranda Falls, a beautiful and quiet country town, but not for long! Joe Melton has just moved into town and soon discovers an evil presence lurking both in the dark forest and in his home. Being chased by demons and suspected of murder, Joe becomes a man on the run. The only other person to witness the devil's work first hand is a local girl by the name of Kylie Fitzgerald. She is unwillingly swept up in Joe's desperate plight and together they must try to survive the ensuing horror.