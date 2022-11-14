The Demons Slave

Not Available

Tas Rak Asoon is a classic love-hate drama in the vein of veteran director Pisarn Akarasenee, which Mum has made in his own, slapstick way. Sporting a new pirate-like look, Mum also stars in the film as Nai-hua Perm, a heartless man who seeks vengeance against the family responsible for the death of his sister. Also starring in Tas Rak Asoon are 27-year-old actress Savika Chaiyadej (Pinky), who plays a spoiled rich kid, and 31-year-old sexy star Lukkana Wattanawongsiri (Aum), who plays an island girl named Jet Ski. Throughout the film, the two women fight for the affections of Nai-hua Perm.