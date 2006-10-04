2006

The Departed

  • Drama
  • Thriller
  • Crime

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

October 4th, 2006

Studio

Vertigo Entertainment

To take down South Boston's Irish Mafia, the police send in one of their own to infiltrate the underworld, not realizing the syndicate has done likewise in Martin Scorsese's multiple Oscar-winning crime thriller. While an undercover cop curries favor with the mob kingpin, a career criminal rises through the police ranks. But both sides soon discover there's a mole among them.

Cast

Leonardo DiCaprioWilliam "Billy" Costigan, Jr.
Matt DamonStaff Sgt. Colin Sullivan
Jack NicholsonFrancis "Frank" Costello
Mark WahlbergStaff Sgt. Sean Dignam
Martin SheenCapt. Oliver Charles Queenan
Ray WinstoneArnold "Frenchy" French

