The Departed

To take down South Boston's Irish Mafia, the police send in one of their own to infiltrate the underworld, not realizing the syndicate has done likewise in Martin Scorsese's multiple Oscar-winning crime thriller. While an undercover cop curries favor with the mob kingpin, a career criminal rises through the police ranks. But both sides soon discover there's a mole among them.
|Leonardo DiCaprio
|William "Billy" Costigan, Jr.
|Matt Damon
|Staff Sgt. Colin Sullivan
|Jack Nicholson
|Francis "Frank" Costello
|Mark Wahlberg
|Staff Sgt. Sean Dignam
|Martin Sheen
|Capt. Oliver Charles Queenan
|Ray Winstone
|Arnold "Frenchy" French
