Longtime mobster Lou Bagetta knows an unexpected visit is never good news, so when fellow gangster Joey Gusto drops by it comes down to a battle of wits. Fortunately for Bagetta, Gusto doesn't have many. Baffled by Bagetta's "immortality issues" and lacking improvisational panache in the art of the hit, Joey Gusto struggles with a mark who has decided not only to put up a fight, but to have a good time in the process.